ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The Eta Omega chapter of Omega Psi Phi is the first black Greek organization founded in Georgia.
When the fraternity was formed, the state was a national leader in lynching, the Ku Klux Klan had a state charter and Jim Crow laws ruled supreme. But the founding members pressed on – many were prominent civil rights activists including Dr. Benjamin E. Mays, John Wesley Dobbs and Jesse Hill Jr.
To honor its legacy, the fraternity has produced “The First 100 Years of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in the Deep South” that will premiere February 16 at 2 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library as part of Black History Month.
Admission is free.
