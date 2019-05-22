ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Two children are safe after spending the night on a mountain in Canada, after getting lost while hiking with their father.
Crews rescued the children, ages six and seven, from Burke Mountain in Coquitlam, British Columbia on Monday.
According to CTV News in Vancouver, the children's parents are originally from Georgia but currently live in Coquitlam.
Investigators say they and their father planned to hike to a lake to go fishing. They got off track and wound up slipping into a creek.
Many members spent the entire night searching, and we're fortunate to have help from our highly skilled neighbouring SAR teams for what turned out to be a critically important search. pic.twitter.com/hFbjiaQ0MM— Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) May 20, 2019
The father told investigators it was getting dark so he gave the kids food and warm clothes before taking off to find help.
The father made contact with another hiker and was able to call a rescue team. Crews found shoes and a backpack, which eventually led them to the children.
The children and their father were checked out at an area hospital and released.
Once the children were located this morning, they were long lined out - in very good condition considering the ordeal they had been through. pic.twitter.com/cW6cRjAoUp— Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) May 20, 2019
WATCH: Amazing team effort as an all night search lead to this long line rescue from @taloncopters, and the moment this father is reunited with one of his kids after spending a cold night stranded and lost outside. @CoquitlamSAR @NSRescue @RidgeMeadowsSAR @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/I6fD2zpkED— Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) May 20, 2019
