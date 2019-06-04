JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (CBS46) -- When it comes to traffic it doesn't matter whether in Atlanta or the suburbs of Johns Creek, people like Benjamin Harris still hate it.
“Yes very bad,” Harris said. “I hope it gets better, but I don’t think it will because more people are moving to the area so it’s only going to get worse.”
That's why the cities of Johns Creek and Alpharetta are partnering with Waze Carpool app to try and get more people riding together and less cars on the road. Johns Creek City Council member Chris Coughlin thinks this could work.
“The 1.1 million Waze users, you get 20 percent of those folks to use it regularly Monday through Thursday, we are going to have a bigger impact than all the hard rail , all the MARTA lines in the metro area,” Coughlin said.
Here's how it works. Waze app users can select to be a driver or passenger. The app pairs you with options of drivers or passengers going your way. A fee is split among riders, paid to the driver.
“That would help because if you are taking three cars off the road, you know carpooling four people, that’s three cars you are taking off the road,” Harris said. “Plus it helps with emissions.”
But even though drivers can see the benefits, they still have concerns about safety.
“With all the incidents with Lyft and Uber I just don’t think I’d feel that secure getting in someone else’s car,” Harris said.
To help with safety the app does allow you to set some filters.
“There’s safety features where you can select coworkers only, gender only, and you can pick and choose,” Coughlin said. “If someone ask you for a ride you can deny that ride and look for another rider or another driver.”
For rides starting or ending in Johns Creek or Alpharetta it's a flat rate $2 ride during the promotional period starting June 4th through August 5th. The Waze Carpool option though is available throughout metro Atlanta.
