The Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives released a video Wednesday to ensure that the thousands of Georgians who lost their lives to COVID-19 are not forgotten.
The video tribute features the song, “How Will You Remember Me”, written and performed by award-winning artist, Avery Sunshine. It’s part of the Coalition's ongoing efforts to honor the thousands of lives that have been lost and those that will be lost as a result of COVID-19.
Since its launch earlier this year, the Coalition -- which is comprised of over 150 community organizations, civic, religious, and political leaders -- has continued to draw awareness to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color and pay tribute to the lives lost daily across the state.
Coalition members recently partnered with the National Center for Civil and Human Rights to create a pop-up memorial, honoring the then 5,000 individuals that had died due to COVID-19. The memorial included the hanging of 5,000 broken hearts that were affixed to the external fence surrounding the facility.
“When we erected the Loved Ones, Not Numbers Memorial Wall on August 27th, 5,000 Georgians had succumbed to COVID-19. Today the number of deaths caused by the virus has doubled to over 10,000. The loss of those lives has left a void in the hearts of their family members, and subsequently a void in the State of Georgia,” said Coalition member, Jana Johnson-Davis. “The Georgia Coalition 2 Save Lives will continue to lift up the names of those Georgians lost to COVID-19, and we hope that their loved ones will find comfort in the lyrics of Avery Sunshine’s powerful song and video tribute.”
Watch the video here:
