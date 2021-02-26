Georgia college professors disappointed they’re excluded from next vaccine phase

College professors across the state were certain they’d be included in the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility which begins March 8.
About a week-and-a-half ago, the University System of Georgia asked professors to fill out a survey on whether they’d be willing to take the vaccine, saying the results would be used for planning purposes.
However, when Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday the new groups of Georgians being added to the list of who’s eligible, college professors were not on it.
“I don’t know why we were not included,” said Matthew Boedy, president of the Georgia chapter of the American Association of University Professors and an English professor at the University of North Georgia.
Boedy said since the pandemic began, some medically fragile professors have been able to lead classes through video conferencing, but he said that’s not easy in some cases.
“Teaching biology in a lab means you have to be up close and personal,” he said, “so we’ve had some people believe they tested positive because of interaction with students in a lab.”
A reporter asked Kemp Thursday why college professors were not included with other educators.
“They have a lot of different options, per the university system, for the way they’re handling their classes, like social distancing,” he said. “With early care and learning, if a parent doesn’t have a place to drop their child off, they can’t go to work.”
“Many of my colleagues were on Facebook yesterday just frustrated,” Boedy said, adding, “That would’ve been a light at the end of the tunnel for them.”
He said he’s disappointed but that he’s glad a million more Georgians will eligible in the upcoming vaccine phase.
“More people getting vaccinated is better for all of us,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.