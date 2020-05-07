Georgia colleges and universities forced to make budget cuts

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- All is quiet on the Georgia Tech campus in downtown Atlanta on Thursday, but mandatory budget cuts are sure to create some noise.
“I know some classes have already been cut for the summer,” Georgia Tech student Tal said.
Tal just completed her final semester at Tech and said changes are already in the works.
The University System of Georgia is now working with its 26 colleges and universities across the state to develop a new spending plan for fiscal year 2021 which includes a 14% budget reduction due to COVID-19.
“I’m sure that some students have their classes that they have to take in order to graduate and now they can’t take them because they might not be offered so it’s probably hurting some more than others,” Tal said.
Here’s how the budget cuts will impact faculty and staff at every school.
Most employees: 4 to 8 furlough days, depending on salary.
Highest paid employees: 16 furlough days, or 6.2% pay reduction.
Chancellor and all Presidents: 26 furlough days, or 10% pay reduction.
Chancellor Steve Wrigley responded to the call for cuts saying, “I deeply appreciate the contributions of our employees impacted by these measures, and ask all of us to show our respect, compassion and gratitude for their service to our students.”
“It’s rough and it’s hard and everybody is definitely suffering. I didn’t get to have an actual graduation this semester and a lot of professors are going to be suffering, a lot of students too,” Tal said.
So, what will the impact be on students? It’s still too soon to tell. The Board of Regents will approve the final budget for each school in June and the cuts will kick in the first of July.
