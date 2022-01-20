ATLANTA (CBS46) — Congressman Hank Johnson, who represents Georgia's 4th congressional district, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Johnson is experiencing mild symptoms of a head cold with cough, chills and congestion. Johnson felt symptomatic and took a rapid at-home test. He is awaiting results rom a PR test. He is comfortable and self-isolating, according to a press release.
“I’m grateful for having received the vaccines and the booster and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” said Rep. Johnson. “Our hospitals in Georgia and around the country are in crisis with COVID-19 cases. All of us should be doing everything we can to help reduce coronavirus infections so our emergency rooms, hospitals and healthcare workers are not overrun.”
