Georgia Congressman David Scott introduced a bill Tuesday that would aid homeowners impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Coronavirus Homeowner Assistance Act could provide $10 billion in funding to states, territories, and the District of Columbia, delivers essential mortgage financial assistance and utility financial assistance for homeowners.
“We are now a year into this public health crisis, and Americans are facing down enormous financial hurdles,” said Scott.
“Providing this critical assistance will enable struggling families to protect their health from the safety of a warm home with a roof over their heads," he added.
The full bill can be viewed here:
