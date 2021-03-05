ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia could make it a felony with mandatory prison time for people who steal a single package off someone's porch or front step, no matter the value.
The House voted 101-67 on Wednesday to approve House Bill 94, which creates a specific crime of porch piracy. The bill also makes it a felony to steal at least 10 pieces of mail from three different addresses or mailboxes.
A conviction for either crime would bring a sentence of one to 5 years in prison. Supporters say the measures are needed to combat organized theft as people become reliant on package deliveries.
But critics say the move is too harsh. Some other states have declined to make a first offense a felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.