BAY COUNTY, Fl. (CBS46) A Georgia couple is lucky to be alive after both were rescued from a rip current off a Florida beach over the weekend.
Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff's Office rescued the man and woman in an area between the Moonspinner and Treasure Island.
An air unit successfully located the couple in the water and a flotation device was dropped to them. A deputy was able to pull the woman to shore and the man was rescued by a bystander on a jet ski.
They declined additional medical help and both are expected to be okay.
