Georgia state court officials said they are targeting March to resume jury trials around the state as COVID-19 cases start to decline and more people are being vaccinated.
State Supreme Court Justice Harold D. Melton signed an order Sunday extending the statewide judicial emergency that suspended the trials because of COVID-19 for another 30 days. But, according to the order, the recent surge in cases appears to be declining, the Associated Press reported.
The AP reported superior and state courts may get approval to resume trials at their own discretion starting in March. The resumption of court activity could bring a wave of foreclosures and evictions if the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention begins to allow evictions again in the next few months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.