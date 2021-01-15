COVID-19 deaths

Funeral home transporter Reggie Elliott prepares a body near empty cardbox caskets at Maryland Cremation Services in Millersville, Maryland on Dec. 23 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The state of Georgia crossed another grim threshold Friday, setting a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths with 159.

It marked the fourth straight day with more than 140 deaths and breaks a record set just a few days ago. Overall, in the last 96 hours, 582 Georgians have died from COVID-19.

Overall, DPH said 10,878 Georgians have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Since January 1, more than 1,000 Georgians have died from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.