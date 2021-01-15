The state of Georgia crossed another grim threshold Friday, setting a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths with 159.
It marked the fourth straight day with more than 140 deaths and breaks a record set just a few days ago. Overall, in the last 96 hours, 582 Georgians have died from COVID-19.
Overall, DPH said 10,878 Georgians have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Since January 1, more than 1,000 Georgians have died from COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.