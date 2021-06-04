ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For the second year, the Craft Beer Marketing Awards awarded the best of the best in the craft beer marketing industry, this time on a global scale.
The first-of-its-kind awards ceremony focuses specifically on artistic and creative excellence in the marketing and packaging of breweries, designers, and agencies as brand differentiation plays an increasingly critical role in the marketplace.
While the inaugural CBMA's focused on North America, the 2021 show gave out awards across five regions: the Americas; UK; Europe; Asia and the Pacific; and MENA/Africa, and Beyond.
In all, 196 awards were presented across 33 categories, including two reflecting recent events in the forms of "Pandemic Marketing" and "Human Rights" categories.
“Our panel of over 300 Judges from around the world had their work cut out for them this year,” said CBMA's Co-Founder Jackie DiBella. “The difference between winners came down to a quarter of a point in some cases – it was a tough competition!”
Georgia led the pack in the U.S. as the state with the most winners at 14, the city of Atlanta comprising several of them.
Winners of the 2021 "Crushie" awards were announced during a live, virtual ceremony on Facebook Live.
“We were so impressed by the sheer creativity, innovation, and caliber of marketing displayed in entries from around the world in every category,” said CBMA's Co-Founder Jim McCune.
The "Crushie" awards were designed by the same Manhattan-based firm responsible for the Emmy Award and MTV “Moonman” Trophy, and are sculptured to depict a heavily tattooed arm crushing a beer can. The design is said to represent breweries “crushing it” with their unique marketing campaigns and branding, with winners receiving platinum, gold, or silver awards.
The winning entries from around the world can be viewed via the CBMA's websites’ 2021 Winners Gallery here.
