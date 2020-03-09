ACWORTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County daycare was forced to close its doors after after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning was notified by the daycare located in the 4800 block of Baker Grove Road of the positive test result. As a result, the daycare will be closed March 10 -11 for a deep cleaning. This is the first daycare to be impacted by the global virus.

A spokesperson with DECAL issued the following statement in regards to the daycare closing:

"Childcare Network followed the correct procedure in responding to this situation, by immediately contacting their local health department, who alerted the Georgia Department of Public Health, and notifying all parents of the situation on Monday, March 9, 2020. The decision to close this facility is a decision entirely up to the child care provider, and not mandated by DECAL or the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is currently in its exposure investigation phase working with all children and families affected. According to the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreaks in young children are uncommon and severe symptoms are rare in children. Even so, in order to prevent the spread of illness, we are encouraging our providers to stay alert for signs of illness in their children. In addition, we all should encourage good health practices such as appropriate handwashing; covering coughs or sneezing with a tissue; and disinfecting surfaces. At DECAL, our top priority is the health and safety of our state’s young learners.”

On Monday Fulton County Schools closed the doors to all schools and learning centers in the county after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said the teacher fell ill while working at Bear Creek Middle School and had "a lot of contact with students they serve and with additional staff members."

As of March 9 there are six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The first two cases were a Fulton County father and son in the same household.

There are also six presumptive cases, and a total of 34 citizens being monitored at home by the state Department of Health.

