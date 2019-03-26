Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Many services were unavailable at the Georgia Department of Driver Services Tuesday morning due to technical problems but the system is back up and running.
The department sent a tweet regarding the issue Tuesday morning.
Due to unexpected technical problems most of our services are down. We apologize for the inconvenience and will keep you updated. pic.twitter.com/OBIBQqebpM— Georgia DDS (DMV) (@GeorgiaDDS) March 26, 2019
Several people tweeted their displeasure, saying they were unable to complete tasks such as renewing their driver's license or filling out forms.
One woman tweeted that staff were turning people away at the DDS office on Whitehall Street in Atlanta. She also writes that there was about an hour and a half wait after the systems were restored.
The outage was statewide.
DDS centers are operational. Thanks for your patience during this morning's connectivity issue. Be aware that Tuesday remains the busiest day to visit.— Georgia DDS (DMV) (@GeorgiaDDS) March 26, 2019
