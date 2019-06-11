Georgia DDS
Georgia DDS

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Customers at the Georgia Department of Driver Services are unable to be serviced at this time due to an outage.

The outage is at the Customer Service Center and is affecting the online services application and DDS2Go mobile app.

It's unclear when services are expected to be restored.

