ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- As we celebrate our country’s independence, the state’s Department of Driver Services is honoring those who fought for our freedom.
“I think that it’s important to show our veterans that we appreciate them and the time they served our country,” said Georgia Revenue Commissioner, David Curry.
Curry adds the Department of Driver Services is showing their gratitude for their service by awarding the veterans with a free military license plate, but there are some stipulations.
“They have to be honorably discharged. Internally we have a motor vehicle NV9 form, they get it off our website, fill it out and bring it in with a DD2-14 to their local tag office and the purchase for the veteran is zero. Zero dollars!" said Curry.
After completing the necessary paper work, Curry says the vet can chose from a wide range of tag options.
“The tags we offer are personal to every branch of service, every conflict, every war -- from disabled veterans to regular veterans, there’s over a 173 tags."
And when Curry says over 173 tags he isn’t exaggerating. The tags are available for both cars and motorcycles and can even be personalized by gender.
“There are the standard disabled veteran tags, and we have the woman’s veteran Air Force tags, there is even a Purple Heart tag,” added Curry. “These veterans deserve respect. They give up so much and not only them, their families do too. When they go off to Afghanistan or wherever for nine months at a time, someone has to stay home and raise the children so whatever we can do to say thank you, we should do it."
Currently there are over 170,000 military tags registered in the state. Officials say that’s the highest concentration of personalized tags in the country.
