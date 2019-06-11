Georgia DDS
Georgia DDS

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Customers at the Georgia Department of Driver Services were unable to get service until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The services were down due to an outage at the Customer Service Center. It affected the online services application and DDS2Go mobile app.

The Georgia DDS said it was still looking into the cause of the outage Tuesday morning.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

