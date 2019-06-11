ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Customers at the Georgia Department of Driver Services were unable to get service until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The services were down due to an outage at the Customer Service Center. It affected the online services application and DDS2Go mobile app.
The Georgia DDS said it was still looking into the cause of the outage Tuesday morning.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
DDS is experiencing an outage at our Customer Service Centers due to technical issues and are unable to service customers at this time. This outage is affecting our Online Services Applications and the DDS 2 GO Mobile App. Please check back for further updates. pic.twitter.com/We7QmeeBzC— Georgia DDS (DMV) (@GeorgiaDDS) June 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.