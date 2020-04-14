LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) —A Georgia lawmaker is raising eyebrows with an announcement that he is endorsing President Donald Trump.

State representative Vernon Jones is a democrat who's also African-American.

He represents the city of Lithonia which is more than 90 percent African American, in a county where President Trump only received 16 percent of the vote in 2016.

In a statement to CBS46 Jones said in part:

"I agree with President Trump's position of protecting the American people from the negative outcomes that occur as a result of illegal immigration. While I can speak to these reasons and many others, President Trump's handling of the economy, his unprecedented and unyielding support for HBCU's and his record on criminal justice reform are the main reasons I enthusiastically support his re-election."

CBS46 talked with people who live in Jones’ district.

"It's pretty shocking. I really think you should take a personal look man, you already know our struggles, you already know our desires," said Lithonia resident Lamar Crowell.

"I'm saddened by that because I don't think President Trump represents the interests of our district," Katherine Hopper from Lithonia said.

Democratic party of Georgia chairwoman Nikema Williams, who's also a Georgia state senator, wouldn't go on camera but in a statement said in part:

“Vernon Jones is an embarrassment to the Democratic Party and does not stand for our values ... he chose to stand with the racist president who has made an all-out assault on Black Americans, who has tried to rip away American health care, and who has failed our country in its greatest time of need during the most important election in our lifetimes.”

CBS46 is hoping to ask questions of representative Jones.

He's promised CBS46’s capitol reporter Hayley Mason an exclusive television interview.