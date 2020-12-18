Georgia’s elected leaders will hold a virtual hearing to discuss the state's unemployment insurance benefits process.
According to a spokesperson, The Georgia House Democratic Caucus Subcommittee on Covid-19 will hold a virtual hearing to discuss the Georgia Department of Labor’s processing of unemployment insurance claims.
The hearing will take place on Monday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
During the virtual hearing, legislators will hear testimony from individuals impacted by unprocessed unemployment insurance benefits claims, non-payment and partial payment of such claims, as well as the appeal process.
To participate in the hearing, please click: https://zoom.us/join.
The meeting ID is 837 9025 9113 and the password is 876445.
The hearing comes as Georgia's Department of Labor announced Georgia's unemployment rate increased to 5.7% in November.
