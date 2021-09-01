ATLANTA (CBS46) — State Democrats are calling on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to discontinue in-person learning at schools across the state until the rise in COVID-19 cases can be brought under control.
"We're asking that the schools be closed until all of the children are able to get the vaccine," said State Rep. Roger Bruce of Atlanta. "If you're not going to close the schools, then mandate that you wear a mask if you're in school."
The Georgia House Democratic Caucus COVID-19 Response Team held a press conference Wednesday morning demanding changes be made to keep kids safe.
The group is urging the governor to at least institute statewide mask mandates for all schools, including colleges and universities, based on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, according to a press release.
They also urge the governor and the state school superintendent to develop a "unified virtual learning infrastructure" so educators can continue their work within the school system.
Recently, Gov. Kemp reiterated that he will not issue a statewide mask mandate for schools.
“The delta variant has led to a third major surge in COVID-19 cases, with seven-day averages outpacing the early months of the pandemic,” said House Minority Leader James Beverly of Macon. “Recently, Georgia passed one million COVID-19 cases, and in response, we are asking the governor to take important actions.”
The call for action comes one day after a 13-year-old boy in Floyd County died from COVID-19. The boy tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and was quarantined since then. It is unclear if the teen was vaccinated.
Gov. Kemp's communications director, Cody Hall, released this statement to CBS46 in response to the demands from the caucus.
"It is clear—as it has been from the beginning of the pandemic—that the only plan Georgia Democrats have is to play pandemic politics. Their plan is to shut down businesses, close schools, and force every kid to wear a mask. Governor Kemp will remain focused on taking common sense steps to protect Georgia businesses, encourage vaccination, keep kids in school, and ensure our hospitals and health care workers have the resources they need to deliver care to Georgians in need.”
Right now, now vaccine has been approved for children under the age of 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.