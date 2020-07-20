ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Democratic Party of Georgia (DPG) on Monday selected state Sen. Nikema Williams to fill the late Rep. John Lewis' seat.
Earlier on Monday, Georgia Democrats released the names of the five nominees they selected for the 5th District Democratic seat which opened following the death of Rep. John Lewis. The announcement followed a meeting of a nomination committee comprised of Fifth District and Democratic leaders.
"The nominating committee fully considered all of the applicants and, following a robust discussion, reached a consensus on its recommendations," nominating committee member Jason Carter said.
From a group of 131 applicants, the nominating committee selected the following people, who were considered during a DPG Executive Committee meeting Monday afternoon:
• Park Cannon
• Andre Dickens
• Robert Franklin
• Nikema Williams
• James "Major" Woodall
“It is a difficult task to make this type of decision while mourning the loss of the legendary Congressman John Lewis. While I would have preferred the Democratic Party of Georgia to allow the people to elect a successor in a more democratic form, I accept and wholeheartedly support State Sen. Nikema Williams as the Democratic candidate for 5th Congressional District," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
On Saturday, the DPG made an open call for candidate applications from any Georgian interested in serving in the role, acknowledging the necessary speed of the process. To view the full list of applicants, click here.
Click here to view the full list of committee members.
