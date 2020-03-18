FORSYTH, Ga. CBS46) -- A Georgia Department of Corrections employee who last reported to work less than a week ago has tested positive for coronavirus.
The GDC did not release which of the state's 34 facilities the infected employee works at. However, they did confirm the individual last worked March 12.
"We remain vigilant in our efforts to use all resources at our disposal to maintain the safety and security of our facilities, along with the health and welfare of staff and those in our custody," read a statement from the department.
More than 50,000 prisoners are housed in facilities across the state, though, none have become confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
