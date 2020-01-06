Georgia Department of Corrections Hiring Event

HENRY COUNTY, GA (CBS46) --The Georgia Department of Corrections will be hosting a hiring event at the Goodwill Career Center in Stockbridge, Georgia on Wednesday January 22 from 9 AM- 2 PM.
There will be onsite interviews, PT, and Accuplacer testing. Eligible candidates will receive a hiring package on the same day.
Attendees should bring copies of the following items:
Completed State of GA Application – Available online at click here (blank copies will available on site)
- Valid Driver’s License
- Birth Certificate
- Social Security Card
- HS Diploma/GED transcript
- SAT/ACT/Compass/Asset/Accuplacer scores
- If POST certified, a copy of his or her POST profile
Attendees should dress for their interview but bring loose-fitting/athletic attire for the physical fitness test.
For more, click here.
