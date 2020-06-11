ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Labor announced Thursday the launch of a new program that will extend unemployment benefits for those who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits.
The United States Department of Labor’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, which extends eligibility of unemployment benefits up to 13 weeks, GDOL officials said.
“Many people who applied for UI in the first weeks of our Covid-19 economic shutdown are rapidly approaching the end of their initial cycle of UI benefits. This program will give claimants who have exhausted their benefits the ability to continue to receive financial support for up to an additional 13 weeks,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler.
According to the press release, claimants who are potentially eligible for PEUC are those who have received all of the unemployment benefits are eligible for in their regular unemployment claim and whose benefit year ends after July 1, 2019.
Butler added, “In a crisis, such as COVID-19, programs like PEUC are necessary to ensure all claimants are taken care of, while continuing to get Georgians back to work."
Information on filing an unemployment claim, details on how employers can file partial claims, and resources for other reemployment assistance can be found on the agency’s webpage at dol.georgia.gov.
