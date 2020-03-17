ATLANTA (CBS46)—In an effort to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) is temporarily suspending in-person requirements for services provided by the agency.
GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers, and resources for other.
Claims can be filed over the phone from any number on this list https://dol.georgia.gov/locations/career-center for a person who doesn’t have access to the internet.
The GDOL reports there may be long wait times for claimants filing over the phone.
“In an effort to simplify this process for the citizens of Georgia, the GDOL has worked to provide viable options for those in need of unemployment support,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler.
“We are in uncharted territory regarding unemployment during this time of crisis, but this agency is working diligently to provide alternative solutions for workforce challenges.”
