ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced the third vaping-related death in the state.
The department says it has identified 25 cases of vaping-related illnesses in Georgia and now three deaths. The identity of the latest victim has not been released.
The Georgia Department of Public Health issued a public health advisory on the risks of vaping and use of e-cigarettes in early October.
“The safety of Georgians is my top priority," said Governor Brian Kemp in a press release back on October 9. "I applaud the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Georgia Department of Public Health for their tireless work to conduct research and inform the public about this serious issue. This public health advisory will notify Georgians of the potential hazards associated with adolescent vaping and encourage youth to take proactive steps to safeguard their health and well-being. We are asking convenience stores, vape shops, and leaders in communities throughout Georgia to join us in raising awareness.”
Governor Brian P. Kemp and DPH Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey urge individuals to follow CDC recommendations that individuals not use e-cigarettes or other vaping devices during the investigation.
Symptoms of vaping-related illness include cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.