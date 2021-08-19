ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thursday marked the beginning of a groundbreaking moment as the Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters welcomed a new facility.
“For us to be a part of this new building that is going to lead for a law-enforcement generation after us that’s pretty amazing ...” said Lieutenant Colonel Stephanie Stallings.
The ceremony was led by remarks from Gov. Kemp Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, Commissioner of DPS Colonel Christopher Wright, and State Representative Bill Hitchens.
“It allows this year‘s budget to fund great projects like this and many others like this because we were willing to do that… and I am grateful to you all for your help and support in that,” said Governor Brian Kemp.
In the new headquarters there will be a museum where they will highlight historic documents, photographs, patrol cars, house an academy and more.
“We’re going to also have a place where we can highlight our folks who have fallen in the line of duty and that’s something really precious to us,” explains Lieutenant Stallings.
Governor Kemp attended and said:
“Personally, I can say that Marty the girls and I can’t thank you enough for what you do… not only for our state but for all of us, for our family because I don’t believe it’s ever been harder to wear a badge than it has is right now,”
According to Lieutenant Colonel Stephanie Stallings this change is legendary.
“For us it’s a legacy that we’re going to be able to have our hands on and be able to leave better than the way we found it so we’re pretty proud of that,” said Stallings.
