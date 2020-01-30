COBB CO, GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for the public’s input on the massive Interstate 285 Top End construction project.
Officials say the I-285 Top End project will improve traffic flow and safety.
The open house will discuss proposed improvements for the northern I-285 corridor including: the I-285 Top End Express Lanes and three of the six I-285 Advanced Improvement Projects and the I-285/Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Interchange Improvements.
The open house will be at The Gallery at Cobb Galleria at 1 Galleria Parkway.
They’ll have two sessions: one session will be from noon- 2 p.m. and the other session will be from 4:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.
