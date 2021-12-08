ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Driver Services and Department of Revenue are preparing for a system upgrade that will affect available services.
During this system upgrade, the DRIVES (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System), including DDS Online Services and DRIVES e-Services, will be unavailable between 8 p.m. Dec. 30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 3.
According to DDS Commissioner Spencer Moore and DOR Commissioner Robyn Crittenden, “This upgrade will result in significant cost savings, while optimizing system performance and ensuring that DRIVES is always running on modern, state-of-the-art hardware. Both agencies will be well positioned to pursue future innovations because of this improvement to the underlying technology that powers Georgia DRIVES.”
Both agencies (DDS and DOR) and all 159 County Tax Commissioners encourage those with late December and early January renewal dates to plan ahead and renew early.
System Upgrade Schedule
DDS: 7 p.m. Dec. 30 through 7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022
In person, DDS online services, and the DDS 2 Go mobile app will be unavailable to customers.
DOR and County Tag Offices’ Motor Vehicle Operations: 7 p.m. Dec. 30 through 7 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022
In person, online, and kiosk services will be unavailable to customers.
Please note all DDS Customer Service Centers will be closed on Jan. 1, 2022, and all state offices will be closed on Jan. 3, 2022, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Both agencies will be open and fully operational on Jan. 4, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.