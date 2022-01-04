ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Public Health has released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
The results were delayed on Monday after GDPH said it was overwhelmed by data. The website was previously updated Dec. 31.
According to the website, there are 55,973 new cases since the last update. Additionally, there are 35 new deaths and 965 hospitalizations.
The current positivity rate is 39.9% for the state of Georgia.
