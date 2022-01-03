ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Georgia Department of Public Health says it will not be updating its COVID-19 information on Dec. 3 because of the "amount of data overwhelming the system."
Monday's report contains data received over the weekend. GDPH says it expects to have an update on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The Mayo Clinic is predicting a dramatic rise in cases for Georgia by Jan. 16.
On Dec. 31, GDPH reported that Georgia has 114,599 new cases in the last two weeks and total cases were 1,420,034. COVID-19 has resulted in the hospitalization of 94,879 residents, with 3,635 people currently hospitalized. 26,425 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
The population of Georgia is 10,833,472.
People have been waiting for hours to be tested at local testing sites over the last two weeks. At-home tests have become almost impossible to find in local stores.
Multiple schools, colleges and universities have decided to delay their students return to school for at least a few days and sometimes for even longer.
Hospitals in metro Atlanta pleaded with people last week not to come to the hospital for testing or because they have COVID-19 unless they need urgent medical treatment.
