ATLANTA (CBS46) – The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services announced a program Friday that would help low-income Georgians with drinking and wastewater costs.
From July 16 through July 30, state officials are inviting the public to participate in reviewing the 2022 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program State Plan, which is funded by the federal government and administered by DFCS.
The plan outlines eligibility requirements and benefit payment schedules for the distribution of client benefits, according to the press release. Those interested in reviewing the plan can access it on the DFCS website, and Community Action Agencies throughout the State.
Comments regarding the plan can be sent to:
The Division of Family and Children Services, Office of Family Independence, Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program Unit, at Two Peachtree Street, NW, Suite 21-276, Atlanta, GA 30303.
All input must be received by July 30, 2021. Those who wish to make oral comments on the plan may call the LIHWAP Program at 404-657-3426.
