SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is warning hunting and fishing license applicants about a scam website that appears to be active in both North Georgia and on the coast.
The scam website appears as an advertisement during a Google Search for “Georgia Fishing License.” The site then allows you to enter your personal information, such as name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address. It gathers this info, but never asks for payment for the license.
This website appears to have been created outside the United States, and the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division is working to get the site shut down.
If you are aware of anyone that has provided personal information to this site, reach out to the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division’s Investigative Unit at 770-918-6408. In addition, anyone who may have provided information to this website is urged to file a police report with their local agency and monitor and/or freeze their credit.
The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license online in the State of Georgia is at www.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
