Georgia doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- This is the final weekend to walk into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta and get a vaccine. The final day is Monday, June 7. Still, there are many Georgians who have not yet been vaccinated.
Dr. Frank Curvin believes vaccine hesitancy in Georgia is largely based on fear.
“There are legitimate fears about side effects,” Curvin said. “The side effects that people are concerned about are very transient and very small and in fact affect a very small number of people. But no reason to risk getting COVID which would certainly be a bad outcome.”
Georgia is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to total vaccination numbers. Some calling the peach state a sitting duck when it comes to another possible COVID outbreak with just 32% of residents fully vaccinated.
“It is clear that getting the vaccine is not just a self-protective measure, but it is a community protective measure and it is a way that we can make sure that those who are more frail amongst us are protected,” Curvin said.
This map from the Georgia Department of Public Health shows the vaccination rates for each county. The darker shaded areas have the highest vaccination rates. The metro areas are performing better than some of the rural areas. So why is that?
“The hesitancy we’re encountering is really around maybe prior experiences with flu shots or other immunizations and we simply kind of hear them out and listen to their concerns because they are valid. Everyone has their reasons but try to explain that this is now a proven amazingly safe vaccine,” Curvin said.
Incentivized vaccination events keep popping up around town. In DeKalb County, they’re giving vaccines and handing out 20-pounds of groceries this Saturday at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, James Hallford Stadium, the former K-Mart store parking lot in Doraville and at Buck Godfrey Stadium.
“Take advantage of this wonderful technology that has really created this miracle of a vaccine for a pandemic that we haven’t seen in 100-years,” Curvin said.
