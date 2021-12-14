ATLANTA (CBS46) — One year after vaccines became available for COVID-19, about 52% of Georgia residents who are eligible are fully vaccinated with a booster.
During the past 12 months, more than 6 million Georgians have received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 5 million are fully vaccinated.
However, there are more than 1,000 people who are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Georgia, but professionals at Piedmont Hospital and elsewhere are encouraged by new treatment options.
Pfizer has also just announced a successful treatment for the virus. The antiviral pill reportedly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 89%.
Pfizer is also saying that the pill works against the Omicron variant and has proved to be most effective if taken within 3 days of onset of symptoms. The company's CEO says it will save lives and prevent overcrowding in our hospitals.
It's now up to the FDA to make a decision about the pill. If approved, it could become available this month.
"It's great because we have another tool. Since COVID will be with us... this is not going to disappear. It is endemic and it's going to continue like influenza. It's start to move us to having more arrows in our quiver," said Dr. Robin Dretler with Emory Decatur Hospital.
In the meantime, health experts say that getting the vaccine is still your best line of defense.
