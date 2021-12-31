MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (CBS46) — The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. The winner will advance to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide for the national title.
We will have live updates from the Orange Bowl throughout the game. Go Dawgs!
10:59 p.m.
🎟️ ᴘᴜɴᴄʜᴇᴅ#CFBPlayoffs | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/g8RKCKzzJd— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
Dawgs win! Georgia advances to the National Championship Game against Alabama on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis!
10:51 p.m.
Freshman ➡ Freshman @jjmccarthy09 connects with @andrel_jr in the end zone. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/P4FjfVp5O9— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2022
10:48 p.m.
A Dawg for life 🐶 pic.twitter.com/NwYZdnxSYp— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) January 1, 2022
10:38 p.m.
The DAWGS defense does it again 😤#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9DTxzAAlPT— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
10:24 p.m.
Last name says it all 👨🍳#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs https://t.co/jpBqLct3Tp— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
10:17 p.m.
HIT STICK 🕹#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/yHBN6K6QtK— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2022
10:11 p.m.
.@GeorgiaFootball takes over on downs in the fourth#CapitalOneOrangeBowl x #CFBPlayoff— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) January 1, 2022
4⃣s ⬆️#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9yQVfWfej8— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
10:08 p.m.
3⃣ down, 1⃣ to go!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/JIaFgI7cmP— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
10:07 p.m.
One quarter left until a trip to Indy! #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/qeWSAuXkel— CBS46 (@cbs46) January 1, 2022
9:55 p.m.
.@NakobeDean doing it all today 😤 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/NkigT1B5Xp— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 1, 2022
Michigan down 27-3. Only one man for the job. pic.twitter.com/1UI7jZfhBG— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022
9:52 p.m.
.@NakobeDean forces it, @datboi_vontae recovers!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/G0KLFgaZIV— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
9:41 p.m.
.@_rayshawnnn_ gets another one ☝️#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/rrGFkg06cH— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
Georgia defense every time McNamara steps back to pass: #CFBPlayoff (via @SECNetwork) pic.twitter.com/xvgO5KLXx6— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 1, 2022
9:31 p.m.
.@44Ytw with the 🔨#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9v8BA53MC2— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
9:28 p.m.
Quavo in the house 👀 pic.twitter.com/5WKSYAoELk— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) January 1, 2022
9:22 p.m.
📸 𝑀-𝒪-𝒪-𝒟 @OrangeBowl #CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/N3332Ire60— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
9:07 p.m.
Dominant first half for the Dawgs!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/HaNnQZ8PFY— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
9:02 p.m.
MOOD 🐶@GeorgiaFootball #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/dELGRjCtAL— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2022
9:01 p.m.
𝐏𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 @_rayshawnnn_ 🔱#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/ZN0FM4UYz8— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
9 p.m.
Georgia is COOKING Michigan 😳 pic.twitter.com/kRnZDwmxa3— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2022
8:56 p.m.
Throwing 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖙𝖘 🎯🎯🎯#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/2u56bVwSQH— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:54 p.m.
𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐃𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐬 😈#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/hh2kW8CoCk— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:48 p.m.
🎯 🎯 #GoDawgs x #CapitalOneOrangeBowlpic.twitter.com/pEBdmxqTxA— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) January 1, 2022
8:46 p.m.
.@JackPodlesny adds another 3⃣#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/oBgi13q3Q5— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:45 p.m.
.@StetsonIV with a bomb 💣💣💣 #CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/3Ag9xSex9s— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
Gotcha.- Jordan Davis, probably. pic.twitter.com/lyNLnfGE6Q— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 1, 2022
8:38 p.m.
🔊 THE KICK IS GOOD. @jmoods13 puts Michigan on the board. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wp9xZjAbc7— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 1, 2022
8:37 p.m.
.@NakobeDean with the SACK!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/qC7VprWOHD— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:33 p.m.
Jordan Davis is unblockable pic.twitter.com/hSpMXBT7xO— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2022
8:28 p.m.
Dawgs add 3⃣ from 44 yards out!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/I5lU5B1jqK— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:22 p.m.
January 1, 2022
8:19 p.m.
Same Dawgs.New Tricks.#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/FYhAV74h6G— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 1, 2022
8:18 p.m.
All Dawgs through 1⃣#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/vhHnAGTBVV— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:11 p.m.
.@robertbeal6 getting home 😤#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fahbRCNYb6— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
8:10 p.m.
14-0 DAWGS 🔥🔥🔥 @GeorgiaFootball #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/LAp2mvGBqY— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 1, 2022
8:08 p.m.
January 1, 2022
8:07 p.m.
A little trickery put Georgia (-7.5) up 14. pic.twitter.com/n37B7hUdYw— Covers (@Covers) January 1, 2022
Bennett to AD Mitchell in the end zone for an 18 YDS TD. Dawgs rolling 14-0. So far, they’re having their way with the Wolverines 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 1, 2022
8:04 p.m.
.@1_blueprint to @MoCityMitch for 6⃣#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/EF28qHHgNt— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
7:58 p.m.
The Dawg Days of December 🐶 #GoDawgs @GeorgiaFootball x @OrangeBowl pic.twitter.com/7rgCXuK95I— Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) January 1, 2022
7:57 p.m.
No. 2 Michigan had not trailed by a TD all season before tonight.No. 3 Georgia strikes 1st in the CFP Semifinal. They lead it, 7-0. pic.twitter.com/Is3q2Sn201— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 1, 2022
7:56 p.m.
Dawgs take over on downs!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/UIIWYPiP4Q— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
7:55 p.m.
Stetson Bennett to Brock Bowers for the 9 YDS TD. Dawgs up 7-0. That makes 12 TDs from Bowers… Tied for most by any TE this season (at least in D1.) Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely caught 12. He’s a senior. Bowers is a true freshman 🏈 #UGA #CBS46— Emily Gagnon (@Emily_Gagnon) January 1, 2022
7:52 p.m.
Brock Bowers will play on a lot of NFL Sundays 😤Georgia (-7.5) jumps on top ⬇️pic.twitter.com/dj8KbMkczs— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) January 1, 2022
7:49 p.m.
Opening drive statement!#CFBPlayoff | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/Nu58hMSL6G— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 1, 2022
7:46 p.m.
Brock Bowers is going to make an NFL QB very happy one day pic.twitter.com/J1xv0avr6i— DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 1, 2022
7:42 p.m.
It’s GO TIME! #CapitalOneOrangeBowl @cbs46 #GoDawgs #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/M19DBKpxJg— Adam Murphy (@MurphyCBS46) January 1, 2022
7:38 p.m.
Michigan wins the toss and defers to the second half Georgia will receive the ball first!
And we're off! 🏈#CapitalOneOrangeBowl— Capital One Orange Bowl (@OrangeBowl) January 1, 2022
