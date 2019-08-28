Georgia DOT restricts construction-related lane closures for Labor Day Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Georgia DOT released a statement Wednesday stating, “In order to ease traffic congestion statewide during the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation is suspending interstate highway construction-related lane closures from noon Friday, August 30 until 5 a.m. Tuesday, September 3.”
They told CBS46 lane closures are also limited on major state routes that directly serve key tourist and recreation centers.
“Labor Day weekend is the last holiday of the summer and we expect heavy traffic statewide,” Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock said. “We are limiting construction and associated lane closures to make travel to Georgia’s mountains, beaches, parks and attractions easier and safer for all.”
The Department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work in proximity to highways; and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. Also, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.
“During heavy travel holidays we typically see an increase in roadway fatalities,” Hancock said. “I urge drivers to slow down, drive alert and eliminate distractions. Buckle up, put down the cell phone and do not drive impaired. Focus on driving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.