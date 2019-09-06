SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lana Brown was skeptical but optimistic on Friday after finding out she may be able to stay in her Sandy Springs home. She said GDOT’s SR400 express lanes project had originally absorbed her house.
“If they save it, that’s great, we’d love to stay,” Brown told reporter Ashley Thompson. "We planned. We bought the house to raise our son in.”
Since the project was announced, there’s been push back from some Sandy Springs residents.
They’re concerned with noise and aesthetics. Renderings had the express lanes flying over the Northridge Road bridge.
“That’s really the entrance to Sandy Springs if you come down from the north,” said Sandy Springs City Council member John Paulson. “And the idea of having these flyovers just rubbed everybody the wrong way.”
Paulson said he’s been discussing the project with GDOT for months, trying to get them to make changes. He said they are now being receptive.
“The concept they laid out on Tuesday…their primary concept plan now has changed to all the lanes are going under the Northridge bridge. They’re going to expand to the east.”
GDOT had proposed tearing down the existing Pitts Road bridge and building a new one south of it for the project. That proposal would have eliminated Brown’s house as well as three others.
“There’s really nothing comparable in the area for what we paid back then so ideally we would like to stay,” Brown said.
“GDOT’s base case is close Pitts Road…rebuild it in place,” said Paulson. “The homes are not touched. They’re actually receptive to what we, what our and the neighbors’ concerns were. I give them a lot of credit,” he said of GDOT.
GDOT sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the proposed changes to the project:
“GDOT projects go through an environmental process which includes showing project plans to the public for review and comment. Under this process, GDOT held public open houses in February and March of this year for the SR 400 Express Lanes project. We welcomed approximately 1,200 people and received over 500 comments in-person and online. It was through this process, and in working with the city of Sandy Springs and Mayor Rusty Paul, that GDOT evaluated the proposed design of the Northridge area. While the alternative shown this week is not the final design, we are pleased to be able to demonstrate that GDOT is serious about listening and responding to concerns from the communities that we serve. Changes like this are not always possible but in this case, GDOT was able to find options. The proposed alternative at Northridge is subject to public comment at the next round of public open houses in mid-2020. We are also actively working with Sandy Springs to minimize or eliminate displacements at Pitts Road and continue to look at all possible alternatives. Because GDOT works first and foremost to eliminate or mitigate impacts to the best of our ability, we will continue to work with the City of Sandy Springs and other communities in the corridor to ensure a safe and secure highway system for the traveling public and surrounding communities.”
