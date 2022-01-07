ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia is breaking it's pandemic record again for the most new cases in a single day. The state reported more than 21,000 confirmed cases between Thursday and Friday.
With many people sick, state health officials are establishing a new “isolation hotel." The growing need for housing for the homeless during the pandemic has been clear to advocates.
"As soon as the pandemic hit, we rallied with the city of Atlanta administration," said Cathryn Marchman, CEO at Partners for Home.
They are an Atlanta advocacy organization for people who are homeless, and they have pushed for emergency housing for those who need to quarantine.
"It's absolutely critical," said Marchman. "A lot of emergency shelters are congregate settings - so their environments where folks are sleeping in close quarters, close to one another. So it's critical that we have a safe place for people to be able to safely isolate, while they're waiting out the duration of the course of the virus if they are positive."
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced they're now managing another covid-19 isolation facility in Atlanta. There are 50 rooms for those who need to quarantine, and residents include the homeless, individuals living in congregate settings or people who have a residence, but can’t safely isolate.
"Being able to continue do that and to provide the service to the most vulnerable in our community is absolutely the most essential in ensuring that we're suppressing the virus and the spread of the virus among those experiencing homelessness," said Marchman.
The state could not comment on the exact location of the quarantine facility in Atlanta, citing HPPA restrictions.
DPH says they receive referrals for these individuals from hospitals and congregate living settings.
