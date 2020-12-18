Georgia residents whose driver's license and/or ID is set to expire in January 2021, should make arrangements to renew before a planned closing of Department of Driver Services (DDS) and the Department of Revenue (DOR).
Starting January 14 through January 18, 2021, DDS and DOR will close for a technology upgrade called DRIVES-- Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System. The upgrade will modernize the current DDS Driver's License system and the DOR Tag & Title System. The new system will offer more self-service options, improve customer service, and enhance data integrity.
DDS customers will not be able to access DDS Online Services or DDS 2 Go mobile app; in person visits will be suspended as well. The same applies for DOR and tag offices.
“We are excited for this upgrade which will enable us to provide the best customer service possible whether in person or online once the upgrade is complete. I encourage customers whose driver’s license and/or ID is scheduled to expire during the month of January 2021 to renew their credential prior to the scheduled closings,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. Another important DRIVES benefit will be enhanced security features which will help deter fraud and identity theft. Once the transition is complete, customers will be prompted to reestablish their existing DDS online account for security purposes.
According to DOR Commissioner David Curry, “The Department of Revenue and Tag Offices in all 159 counties have been using the system since May of 2019, and we look forward to the realization of this long-term vision with our partners at DDS. Like Commissioner Moore, I encourage all customers with vehicle registrations expiring in January to complete their renewals before January 13”.
Both Agencies will be operational on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 and ask for patience as employees adjust to the new system.
For more information, please visit the Agencies’ websites via Georgia.gov.
