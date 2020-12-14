Down polling machines and a fight for fairness plagued the Nov. 3 general election, leaving some to worry about the outcome of the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.
“I felt like I was in battle, like I wasn’t just there with people who are voting in the United States of America," said poll observer Pam. "I was in a battle, it was an incredible battle of unfairness,” she added.
“I can say without question that elections in Fulton County are open, fair, and transparent,” Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said.
According to Pam, a republican election observer, she was not allowed in for at least two hours, told to sit in a corner, and not walk around.
“The republican poll watcher needs to be allowed into the room same as the democratic poll watcher is allowed into the room to watch," said one voter. "Putting them into a hallway where they can see nothing is not acceptable."
When an older person needed help and asked a question Pam reached out to one of the poll workers. In response she was told, “I don’t have to show you anything, you need to get out of here."
The police and a representative from The Secretary of State were called to observe. Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said he spoke with the poll manager who said the matter is a product of social distancing and maintaining voter privacy.
“I think the poll manager was doing in this case her job, got a little tense I understand, but I think things are going to work out,” said Pitts.
Voters say what happened will not deter them from casting their vote.
"I think everybody is heightened for like their sensitivity," said voter Vernice Northern. "That’s just my opinion because any other year it probably would’ve been an issue,” added Northern.
“Too many people are fighting too hard for the strides we’ve had for voting and there is too much going on in terms of suppressing the vote. So, I think that regardless of how long it takes you got to stand in line and you got to get it done, ”said voter Khafre Abif.
A spokesperson for Fulton County issued the following statement:
“Fulton County Elections officials as well as the Georgia Secretary of State’s office are working to clarify what happened as a result of a misunderstanding at the Buckhead Library Early Voting location between a poll worker and an observer from a political party regarding how many observers can be in a polling site at one time. The SOS has directed the County to ensure that similar issues do not arise and that the solution ensures voter and worker safety during the pandemic as well as full transparency regarding the elections process.”
