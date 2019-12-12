SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - Georgia's top election official says the 2020 election could draw over 1 million more voters to polling places compared to the previous presidential race.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told local election officials Wednesday in Savannah that turnout next November could top 5.3 million voters.
That's compared to nearly 4.1 million when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.
Georgia is rushing to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire its outdated voting machines before any ballots are cast next year.
The new machines must be delivered statewide by the time advance voting in the presidential primaries begins in early March.
