While Joe Biden is already making plans for his presidency, here in Georgia votes are still being counted.
As more results come in, former Vice President Biden is starting to pull away from President Donald Trump. He now leads by more than 10,600 votes, but the race is still very close.
“That’s one of things we’re focusing on here, is getting our count accurate and right, so at the end of the day, regardless of whose side won or whose side lost, understands that in Georgia, we had an actual accurate outcome,” said Gabriel Sterling, the Statewide Voting System Implementation Manager in Georgia.
Forty-seven counties have given certified results thus far, but there are 112 more to go.
Sterling said 18,407 military votes were accepted, there are 7,786 outstanding ballots, 1.3 million absentee ballots, and 126,400 were not cast.
“We are going to find that people did illegally vote, that’s going to happen, there will be double voters, there will be people who did not have the qualifications or were registered to vote in this state, that will be found; is it 10,253? Unlikely,” Sterling added.
Hundreds of thousands of people, whose absentee ballots were canceled, showed up to vote in person.
Sterling also touched on the fact that there are rumors and hearsay about the election results thus far. He wanted to make it clear to not buy into these things and to find trusted sources.
“Then there’s been sort of a description of, “Georgia suddenly flipped, from Republican for years, to Democrat, again, anybody who has been here, is aware that none of this was sudden,” Sterling said.
He also said that election day was an amazing success, there was an average of a two-minute wait time, something he says is unheard of in this state.
He added there were 2.7 million early and in-person votes, 1.3 million absentee votes, 975,000 in person election day votes.
“This office will thoroughly investigate, and we know the system counted properly, we know the ballots that were there were counted correctly, we know that, we have an audit to prove it, and it looks like the President will ask for a recount to reaffirm that,” added Sterling.
Sterling said every election is imperfect...but that facts are the facts regardless of outcome.
He added that the bottom line is that it's their job to get it right for the voters and people in Georgia and the country, and they’re getting the actual counts out as fast as they can…legally.
