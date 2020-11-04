Georgia election officials are nearing the 24-hour mark as they continue counting 107,751 outstanding ballots from the November 3 election.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said, “Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election," in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
He continued, “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”
Tuesday was not a flawless day of voting as several precincts encountered delays in opening their doors. Adding to the delay of counting votes was a pipe burst at State Farm Arena and a software malfunction in Gwinnett County.
“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”
Follow updated election results by visiting: https://www.cbs46.com/results/
