(DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.) - American Medical Response EMT Logan Wade was killed as he and his partner heroically stopped to render aid at the scene of a motor vehicle accident early Saturday.
Wade and his partner were driving from Georgia to Louisiana to deliver supplies to First Responders deployed to provide emergency medical services in response to Hurricane Ida.
Traveling in a non-emergency vehicle, the two emergency medical professionals came upon an accident and immediately stopped to render aid until other emergency vehicles could arrive.
At some point, another vehicle came upon the scene and struck both of them.
Wade succumbed to his injuries.
His partner, who has asked for privacy, sustained minor injuries and is being evaluated.
We are heartbroken,” said Chris Valentin, AMR Regional Director, in a statement to AMR’s Georgia teams. “Logan was a longtime AMR team member who always stepped up to help others. He stopped at this accident to help people in need as he was selflessly headed to a disaster area. These acts are a testament to Logan’s commitment to his profession.
Valentin said Critical Incident Stress Management teams have been deployed to Georgia to help their teams through the grieving process.
He said the AMR DeKalb team is asking for time to focus on supporting Logan’s family and AMR team members.
