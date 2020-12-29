Georgia enters final week of campaign runoff

At the city park in Woodstock, U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler held a Senate firewall rally with a group of supporters just one week before the runoff election.
"I could not be more proud that Georgia is the state that is going to decide this for the country because I know we’re going to get it done,” Loeffler said.
After encouraging everyone to vote since the entire country is depending on Georgia, Loeffler took time to pose for pictures with supporters.
The latest Insider Advantage poll has Loeffler trailing Warnock by a slim margin of 2% and Perdue clinging to a 1% lead over Ossoff.
“I’m running against a guy who profited from the pandemic while he is opposing the relief that people need,” Democratic Senate Candidate Jon Ossoff said.
But on Tuesday, both Perdue and Loeffler announced their support for the $2,000 cash act stimulus bill which passed the U.S. House of Representatives and is now before the U.S. Senate.
“Well, I’ve said I support it; I support it. Look we have to provide relief to Americans because Democrats have locked our country down, they’ve played politics with this moment and refused to pass relief month after month after month,” Loeffler said.
Back to the runoff, Loefller said there will be 4,000 poll watchers in place on Election Day to ensure integrity.
