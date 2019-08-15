BARTOW County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Growing concerns about toxic algae across lake Allatoona is on the rise after several dogs took a swim and died. Residents are questioning if it’s to blame for the death of a Hall County Sheriff’s Office K9.
Earlier this week, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division took water samples in Lake Allatoona after getting a report of algal bloom there. They tested in the area where a dog was believed to have gotten sick and later died, but when they tested the results showed algae levels were within an acceptable range.
EPD says, possibly because the algae had dissipated by the time of testing.
State Officials told us, it's important that people understand blooms can occur anywhere, anytime, but especially during late summer and fall.
Sometimes they dissipate quickly and sometimes they don’t, and they happen naturally and can't be controlled.
Cesar Yabor Spokesperson with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who regulate lake Allatoona say,
“This is not preventable this almost exclusive on the climate. The weather conditions have been favorable towards the development of toxicity in some locations depending what the temperature has been. The Corps of Engineers will be monitoring this for the next few months.”
