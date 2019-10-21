ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With four plants in Metro Atlanta blamed for emitting Ethylene Oxide, a toxic gas that is known to cause cancer, some in the community are questioning whether Environmental Protection Director Richard Dunn has the necessary experience to handle it.
When CBS46 dug into Dunn’s work history and background, we discovered he has a lot of experience in state government, but very little when it comes to the environment.
Dunn was appointed to the head of the EPD by Governor Nathan Deal in 2016. He’s held several jobs within various government agencies, like: The Governor’s Office for Children and Families, the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, and the Office of Planning and Budget – none of which deal with environmental protection or oversight.
Questions about Dunn’s lack of environmental experience comes just days after both he and the agency’s Chief of Air Protection Branch, Karen Hays came under fire from state lawmakers for their handling of Ethylene Oxide. At an October 17th meeting at the Capitol, legislators expressed concern about why the agency hadn’t done independent air testing around these facilities, why they hadn’t alerted the public or the Governor’s Office when they first learned of the increased cancer threat, and why they didn’t seem to have a greater sense of urgency in dealing with the issue.
Representative Derrick Jackson, of District 64 had this to say to Dunn and Hays:
“We don’t drag our feet, we don’t wait for an email response, clearly when the numbers are exceeding the levels… it's full stop. You get on the phone, call the Governor and say, ‘we are in a state of emergency and say Georgians are at risk.’ Period.”
Janet Rau, the President of Stop Sterigenics Georgia, also spoke at the meeting, expressing concern about the EPD.
“At this point, our community doesn’t believe that we can trust the EPD to make the right decisions; instead of coming to the community or the Governor’s Office, they went to the company [Sterigenics], and gave them the space to make changes, to prevent the data from ever being truly gathered,” said Rau.
But whether Dunn’s background as a longtime state bureaucrat has played a role in how the agency has dealt with the Ethylene Oxide issue, or whether it will impact the success of the agency as a whole, is a matter of opinion.
Leonard Robinson is an environmental advocate with the group Sustainable Smyrna, he says sometimes a Governor appoints someone for his or her managerial and budgeting skills, rather than his or her knowledge of the technical matters.
“Sometimes you pick someone with a heavy technical background, but sometimes you pick an administrator or a leader or someone who could just be a political favorite; There are several reasons for political appointees, as appointed by the Governor, you serve at the pleasure of the Governor. So there must have been something in his background or something that he did, that got the attention of the Governor to put him in that position.”
He went on to say, “There is some concern, however [with Dunn’s experience level], I always think that people, especially in leadership positions, should have some experience in environmental, but again - that was somebody at the pleasure of the Governor, that the Governor picked. I would ask the Governor and the appointment secretary why was he the choice for that position.”
We reached out to the EPD Director for comment but have not yet heard back.
In a past interview, however, Dunn indicated that at the time he was appointed, the need was not for technical expertise, it was for management expertise.
