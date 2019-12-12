ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Environmental Protection Division faced a judge Thursday for the first time since getting slapped with a lawsuit over its handling of toxic air in Cobb County.
The agency filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, and the court hearing was to find out if a Fulton County Superior Court Judge would in fact dismiss the case, or order it to continue.
State Senator Jen Jordan, along with some residents who live near Sterigenics, filed the lawsuit against the EPD, accusing the agency of entering into an agreement with Sterigenics unlawfully. The agreement was signed back in August and gave Sterigenics authorization to continue emitting ethylene oxide into the air, but at a reduced capacity.
The problem is, the EPD did it, without notifying the public, or allowing public comment.
“There’s an EPD rule called the Public Participation Rule and it exists so the public participates in the process and all we’re really saying is this is a significant public health issue - that before you entered into an order, you should have taken public comment, that your own rule requires,” said Cale Conley, the attorney representing Senator Jordan.
Janet Rau, a member of the group Stop Sterigenics attended the hearing.
“To me, it shows their arrogance, that they really truly don’t believe the public has a role to play in any of this.”
According to Conley, despite the EPD’s own rule that stating otherwise, the EPD maintained in court today they believed they did not need a public hearing before signing the consent order with Sterigenics.
“This is our air, our neighborhoods, our children and we deserve to be part of the process and it’s part of their own rules - so their arguments today reflected the arrogance of the leadership of the organization,” said Rau.
“All we’re asking is that they go back and have a period for public comment and to take information from the public, from scientists, from whoever that might affect what they ultimately entered into. So, they [the EPD] really don’t lose anything. If we win, [the lawsuit] and a judge ruled the consent order invalid, they just have to do it over,” said Conley.
In that scenario, Sterigenics should theoretically, be the only party that would have something to lose. Which raises questions for Rau and others, as to why an agency, that is supposed to be fighting for clean air in Georgia and for the health of our citizens, would fight so hard to prevent this lawsuit from moving forward.
“The action the EPD is taking, it feels like they’re covering up for their own mistakes. We will never know what the emissions were from that facility because they [the EPD] did not do testing before entering this agreement and as soon as this agreement was entered into, Sterigenics began making changes [to their facility and operations]” said Rau.
She believes the EPD could be held liable if in the process of this lawsuit (should it move forward), it is uncovered that they were negligent in their handling of this case.
CBS46 reached out to EPD officials for a comment on this story, but they declined.
